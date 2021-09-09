New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 48.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 57,757 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amyris were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMRS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris stock opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.13. Amyris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $23.42.

In related news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $362,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,477,135.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 141,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,058 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.39.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.