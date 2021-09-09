Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,315 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Triumph Group worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Triumph Group by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1,113.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at $19,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGI. UBS Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Triumph Group stock opened at $17.51 on Thursday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 3.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.69 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $433,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

