Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 71,643 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $1,808,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $539,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CNX Resources by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,474,000 after buying an additional 43,225 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,835,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CNX Resources by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,208,000 after buying an additional 96,599 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $13.37. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. MKM Partners raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

