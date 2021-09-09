VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Position Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 31.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

VICI opened at $31.75 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.49%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.