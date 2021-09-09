Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 15.1% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Sun Communities by 53.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 144,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Sun Communities by 9.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors raised its position in Sun Communities by 3.2% during the second quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 234,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $208.28 on Thursday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.01 and a 52-week high of $209.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.43 and its 200 day moving average is $171.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. Barclays started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

