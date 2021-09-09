Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 80,573 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 80,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $2,672,000. Institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUC opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average is $15.57. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $16.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

