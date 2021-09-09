Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 36,974 Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,974 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,102,000 after acquiring an additional 434,153 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,475,000 after purchasing an additional 215,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 337.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 172,250 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 22.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,247,000 after acquiring an additional 103,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,734,000. 26.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SAVA shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.83.

Shares of SAVA opened at $46.49 on Thursday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.65 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.57.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

