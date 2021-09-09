Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $498,000 Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 53.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,527 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,743 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $845,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NYSE:NEP opened at $79.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.85 and its 200-day moving average is $73.81. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $55.13 and a 52-week high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -327.16%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEP. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.