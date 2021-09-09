Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 702 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 30.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 96.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AGR shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

NYSE:AGR opened at $53.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.23. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.62.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

