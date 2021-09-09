12,300 Shares in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after acquiring an additional 250,110 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in MediaAlpha by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 59,317 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth $1,827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Jeff Sweetser sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $313,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,864.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Serge Topjian sold 11,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $457,070.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,390.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,727 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,878 over the last three months. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

Shares of MAX stock opened at $21.44 on Thursday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $70.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -153.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.31.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

MediaAlpha Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX).

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.