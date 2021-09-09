12,300 Shares in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after acquiring an additional 250,110 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in MediaAlpha by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 59,317 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth $1,827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.
In other MediaAlpha news, insider Jeff Sweetser sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $313,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,864.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Serge Topjian sold 11,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $457,070.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,390.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,727 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,878 over the last three months. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of MAX stock opened at $21.44 on Thursday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $70.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -153.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.31.
MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
MediaAlpha Profile
MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.
