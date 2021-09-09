IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Holdings Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of IVERIC bio worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in IVERIC bio by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in IVERIC bio by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

ISEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.66. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE).

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.