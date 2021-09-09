Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New $563,000 Investment in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Humanigen by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

HGEN opened at $15.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $897.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of -2.38. Humanigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34). Research analysts anticipate that Humanigen, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Humanigen from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

In other Humanigen news, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $1,680,942.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dale Chappell sold 5,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $95,151.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,096,407 shares of company stock valued at $37,927,382. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

