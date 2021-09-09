Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,767 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Pioneering Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,145,980,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,557,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,284,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,864,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

In other news, EVP Christian Hordo sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $57,523.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 976,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,412,261. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SANA opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average is $23.33. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. Research analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SANA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sana Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.