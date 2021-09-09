Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $602,000 Stake in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLDM. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Fluidigm during the first quarter worth $65,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Fluidigm during the first quarter worth $93,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at $113,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 101.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on FLDM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fluidigm from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60. The company has a market cap of $519.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.55. Fluidigm Co. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.