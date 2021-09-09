Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 25,955 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,820,000 after acquiring an additional 29,875 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $1,911,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 244.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 107,671 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.79.

NYSE:CLB opened at $26.95 on Thursday. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average of $33.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 3.29.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

