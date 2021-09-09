Morgan Stanley Sells 1,209,939 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 89.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Gold Fields by 83.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Gold Fields by 11.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gold Fields from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of GFI opened at $8.81 on Thursday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.1383 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is currently 34.00%.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

