Morgan Stanley Invests $1.43 Million in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 153,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INSE opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $281.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.48. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $13.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.75 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.30.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.