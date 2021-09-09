Morgan Stanley Has $1.45 Million Stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,694 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.00% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 227.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,802 shares during the last quarter. 37.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $180.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.53. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.29.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.