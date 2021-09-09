12,628 Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $118,000. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferguson alerts:

FERG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $145.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.85. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $116.70 and a twelve month high of $148.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.