Morgan Stanley Acquires 16,183 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,183 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 4,980.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 622.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 1,179.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 100.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $35.42 on Thursday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average is $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.33 million, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $181.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.77 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is 26.94%.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

