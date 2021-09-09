EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to post $2.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.38 billion. EMCOR Group reported sales of $2.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full year sales of $9.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.51 billion to $9.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.78 billion to $9.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EME shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

NYSE EME opened at $119.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.61. EMCOR Group has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $129.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

