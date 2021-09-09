Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $748.25.

Get ASML alerts:

NASDAQ ASML opened at $857.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $766.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $677.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. ASML has a 52-week low of $351.09 and a 52-week high of $868.88.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ASML will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 5.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 516,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,781,000 after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 4.5% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 28.9% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 4.0% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth $3,316,000. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.