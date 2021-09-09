Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) & Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Head to Head Analysis

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) and Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.2% of Masimo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Star Equity shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Masimo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Star Equity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Masimo and Star Equity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Masimo 0 1 4 0 2.80 Star Equity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Masimo presently has a consensus target price of $292.75, indicating a potential upside of 7.05%. Given Masimo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Masimo is more favorable than Star Equity.

Risk & Volatility

Masimo has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Equity has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Masimo and Star Equity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masimo $1.14 billion 13.16 $240.30 million $3.60 75.96 Star Equity $78.16 million 0.18 -$6.46 million N/A N/A

Masimo has higher revenue and earnings than Star Equity.

Profitability

This table compares Masimo and Star Equity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masimo 19.00% 15.17% 12.54% Star Equity 1.34% -36.15% -9.11%

Summary

Masimo beats Star Equity on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories. The company was founded by Joe E. Kiani in May 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center. The Diagnostic Imaging segment sells its internally developed solid-state gamma cameras, imaging systems, and camera maintenance contracts. The Building and Construction segment generates revenue from the lease of commercial properties and equipment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

