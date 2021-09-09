Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.59 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $740.29 million, a P/E ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.92.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.10). Mercer International had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $401.83 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Mercer International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Mercer International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Mercer International by 570.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.