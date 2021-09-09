Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Raised to $85.00 at Citigroup

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.12.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $70.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.17. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -70.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,474,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,556.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pete Godbole bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.10 per share, with a total value of $106,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 292,546 shares of company stock worth $20,155,842. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,498,000 after buying an additional 266,130 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,471,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,348,000 after buying an additional 853,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,559,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,380,000 after buying an additional 87,513 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,129,000 after buying an additional 563,301 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,732 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

