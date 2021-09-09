MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $549.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Enterprise for OEM, MongoDB Professional, MongoDB Stitch, MongoDB Atlas, Development Support, Ops Manager, Cloud Manager, Compass, Connector for business intelligence, and Connector for Spark. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology and telecommunications industries. MongoDB, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.94.

MDB stock opened at $471.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $373.52 and a 200-day moving average of $333.86. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $515.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.73 and a beta of 0.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The company had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,620 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.16, for a total value of $914,799.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,107 shares in the company, valued at $40,190,760.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.50, for a total transaction of $6,770,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 46,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,611,958.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,887 shares of company stock worth $62,390,279. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

