Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Hits New 12-Month High at $132.04

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $132.04 and last traded at $129.27, with a volume of 6463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.44.

NET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.84 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.29.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $4,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,296.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $1,209,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,465.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 937,789 shares of company stock valued at $101,535,355. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,198,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Cloudflare by 1,619.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 188,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,255,000 after acquiring an additional 177,688 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cloudflare by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 55,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 21,426 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

