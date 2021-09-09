Savaria (TSE:SIS) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.39

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$22.39 and last traded at C$22.19, with a volume of 11135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$22.11.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SIS shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cormark boosted their price target on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian boosted their price target on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.50.

Get Savaria alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86.

In related news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.90, for a total transaction of C$125,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,306,607.60. Also, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.50, for a total value of C$102,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,845,000. Insiders sold 33,667 shares of company stock worth $691,285 in the last ninety days.

About Savaria (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.