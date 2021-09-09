Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Up to $102.23

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $102.23, but opened at $106.70. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $107.71, with a volume of 163,928 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. dropped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $129.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. Pinduoduo’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at $4,416,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,773,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,462,000 after acquiring an additional 154,829 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 771,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,902,000 after acquiring an additional 342,069 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 102,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 30,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at $9,459,000. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.