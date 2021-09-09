uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Gap Up to $31.11

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.11, but opened at $34.31. uniQure shares last traded at $34.18, with a volume of 15,237 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on QURE shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.46 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.22.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. The company had revenue of $463.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.65 million. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that uniQure will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $27,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $212,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,679.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,450 shares of company stock valued at $696,149 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 131.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in uniQure by 2,292.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in uniQure during the second quarter worth about $82,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

