AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Gap Up to $18.74

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.74, but opened at $19.89. AbCellera Biologics shares last traded at $19.40, with a volume of 11,966 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABCL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.53.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Hayden sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 439.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 273,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 222,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 693.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 574,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,828 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter worth approximately $7,700,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 55.7% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 396,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 141,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter worth approximately $81,428,000. Institutional investors own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.