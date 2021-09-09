iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $119.62

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $119.62 and last traded at $119.24, with a volume of 291 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.47.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

