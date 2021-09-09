Drive Shack (LON:DS) Given New GBX 577 Price Target at Shore Capital

Drive Shack (LON:DS) had its price objective upped by Shore Capital from GBX 557 ($7.28) to GBX 577 ($7.54) in a research note released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DS. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Drive Shack from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Drive Shack from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

