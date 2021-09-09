GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.86.
Several research firms have commented on GME. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th.
In related news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of GameStop stock opened at $198.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of -109.23 and a beta of -2.20. GameStop has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $483.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.54.
GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GameStop will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
GameStop Company Profile
GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.
