M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of M Winkworth (LON:WINK) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of WINK stock opened at GBX 207 ($2.70) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £26.36 million and a P/E ratio of 23.41. M Winkworth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 115.75 ($1.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 213 ($2.78). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 196.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 182.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from M Winkworth’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.77%.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in the provision of estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

