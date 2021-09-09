Comparing NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) and SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) and SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

NN has a beta of 3.31, meaning that its share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPX FLOW has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NN and SPX FLOW’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NN $427.53 million 0.52 -$100.59 million ($0.16) -32.00 SPX FLOW $1.35 billion 2.38 $5.90 million $1.47 52.44

SPX FLOW has higher revenue and earnings than NN. NN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPX FLOW, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NN and SPX FLOW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NN 32.94% 5.90% 1.50% SPX FLOW 4.38% 9.29% 4.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.0% of NN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of SPX FLOW shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of NN shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of SPX FLOW shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NN and SPX FLOW, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NN 0 1 1 0 2.50 SPX FLOW 1 3 0 0 1.75

NN presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.78%. SPX FLOW has a consensus target price of $66.67, indicating a potential downside of 13.52%. Given NN’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NN is more favorable than SPX FLOW.

Summary

SPX FLOW beats NN on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors. The Power Solutions segment designs and produces a broad range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices used in applications ranging from power control to flight control, and for military devices. The company was founded by Richard D. Ennen in October 1980 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc. engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. The Industrial segment serves customers in the chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, general industrial and water treatment industries. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

