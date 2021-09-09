Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.70.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $31.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average is $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.30. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $36.49.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,151,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,448,000 after buying an additional 64,934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,985,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,926,000 after purchasing an additional 386,121 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,646,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,070,000 after purchasing an additional 485,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,813,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,123,000 after buying an additional 388,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,390,000 after buying an additional 4,813,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

