Comparing DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) & NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP)

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) and NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

This table compares DSV Panalpina A/S and NextPlay Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSV Panalpina A/S $17.76 billion 3.51 $651.10 million $2.03 64.04 NextPlay Technologies $50,000.00 3,309.80 -$16.51 million N/A N/A

DSV Panalpina A/S has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlay Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

DSV Panalpina A/S has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of DSV Panalpina A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DSV Panalpina A/S and NextPlay Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSV Panalpina A/S 5.14% 16.79% 8.13% NextPlay Technologies -42,526.13% -135.92% -74.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DSV Panalpina A/S and NextPlay Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSV Panalpina A/S 0 4 7 0 2.64 NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

DSV Panalpina A/S presently has a consensus target price of $122.55, indicating a potential downside of 5.73%. NextPlay Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.89%. Given NextPlay Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NextPlay Technologies is more favorable than DSV Panalpina A/S.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa. The Solutions segment offers contract logistics, which includes warehousing and inventory management. The company was founded on July 13, 1976 and is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark.

NextPlay Technologies Company Profile

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.