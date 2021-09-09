Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ACCD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.58.

Shares of ACCD opened at $47.16 on Wednesday. Accolade has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 1.68.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.86) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 62.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 481,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,863,000 after buying an additional 185,955 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 178.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 353,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after buying an additional 226,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 62.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,863,000 after buying an additional 185,955 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

