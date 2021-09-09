Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Upgraded by Mizuho to “Buy”

Mizuho upgraded shares of Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS MARUY opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marubeni has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $93.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marubeni had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Marubeni will post 19.56 EPS for the current year.

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

