Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of BCSF opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $980.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 86.26%. The firm had revenue of $46.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.01 million. Research analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is currently 93.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,586,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,268,000 after purchasing an additional 256,082 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,024,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after purchasing an additional 221,750 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $2,990,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $2,130,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,858,000. 49.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.