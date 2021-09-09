Robert W. Baird Increases Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $400.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $299.67.

Get Atlassian alerts:

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $381.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $311.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.75. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $164.16 and a twelve month high of $387.48.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 13.7% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Atlassian by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 0.3% in the second quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Atlassian by 45.7% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.