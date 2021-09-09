Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given a $625.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $625.00 price target on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NFLX. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $618.89.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $606.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.24 billion, a PE ratio of 62.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $615.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $538.24 and its 200-day moving average is $523.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,018,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in Netflix by 38.3% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 12.8% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 4.4% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $62,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 281.7% during the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

