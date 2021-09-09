Truist Securities Begins Coverage on Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a d rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.33.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $142.19 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.49. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 394.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.56.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.22 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 91,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.71, for a total value of $8,618,508.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total transaction of $897,738.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,446,129.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,407 shares of company stock valued at $48,008,372 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,713,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,738,000 after acquiring an additional 434,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,945,000 after acquiring an additional 415,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,496,000 after acquiring an additional 171,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,275,000 after acquiring an additional 149,978 shares during the last quarter. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

