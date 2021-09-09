Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Given New $72.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RXN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexnord from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.33.

RXN stock opened at $63.37 on Wednesday. Rexnord has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $63.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Rexnord’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rexnord will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

In related news, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $451,725.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,490.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXN. Amundi acquired a new stake in Rexnord in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,743,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 139,256.3% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,114,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,499,000 after buying an additional 1,114,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 88.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,209,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,561,000 after buying an additional 1,036,387 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the first quarter worth $44,947,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 1,932.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 865,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,747,000 after buying an additional 822,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

