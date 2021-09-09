Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) and FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Head to Head Survey

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) and FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.7% of Omeros shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of FibroGen shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Omeros shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of FibroGen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Omeros and FibroGen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros $73.81 million 13.10 -$138.06 million ($1.84) -8.41 FibroGen $176.32 million 6.30 -$189.29 million ($2.11) -5.69

Omeros has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FibroGen. Omeros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FibroGen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Omeros and FibroGen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros 0 0 4 1 3.20 FibroGen 0 9 1 0 2.10

Omeros presently has a consensus target price of $40.60, suggesting a potential upside of 162.44%. FibroGen has a consensus target price of $30.88, suggesting a potential upside of 157.29%. Given Omeros’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Omeros is more favorable than FibroGen.

Profitability

This table compares Omeros and FibroGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros -160.94% N/A -62.85% FibroGen -134.66% -58.48% -28.61%

Risk and Volatility

Omeros has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FibroGen has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Omeros beats FibroGen on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company was founded by Gregory A. Demopulos and Pamela Pierce Palmer on June 16, 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer. The company was founded by Thomas B. Neff on September 29, 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

