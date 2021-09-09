TD Securities Raises Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target to C$55.00

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ENB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Enbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.92.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $81.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.37. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 147.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 5.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 840,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,642,000 after purchasing an additional 42,336 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 59,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 177,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

