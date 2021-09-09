Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LBRT. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.64 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Oilfield Services has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.99.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.39. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 3.09.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.42 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $635,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,206,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,835,425.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $86,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,120 shares of company stock worth $1,596,600 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after buying an additional 144,011 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth $151,000. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

