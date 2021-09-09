Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Belden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.18. Belden reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Belden’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDC. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $56.96 on Thursday. Belden has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $58.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

In other Belden news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the second quarter worth about $28,875,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Belden by 14.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,708,000 after purchasing an additional 278,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Belden by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,139,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,060,000 after purchasing an additional 273,430 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Belden by 31.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,107,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,985,000 after purchasing an additional 263,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Belden by 152.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 403,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 243,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

