PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.02.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $151.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.68. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $116.95 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.